Russia will face serious sanctions as USA will not recognise Donbass referendum

The United States does not recognize the entry of Ukrainian territories into Russia. Such a development will seriously complicate prospects for a diplomatic settlement, a senior government official said.

The US official paid attention to the fact that Washington would not recognize the accession of Donbass to Russia. The US will also rejects the results of a possible referendum. The entry of Ukrainian territories into Russia would come contrary to the Charter of the United Nations (UN), the unnamed official added.

"We will respond quickly and harshly,” the official threatened, predicting the US reaction to such a referendum. Speaking to reporters, the official noted that American intelligence could confirm that Moscow was making preparations to hold a referendum on the accession of Kherson, as well as Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). "We expect Russia to manipulate the results to falsely state that people from Ukraine wanted to join Russia,” he said claiming that the citizens of Ukraine do not want to join Russia at all. Any claims stating the opposite are not true, a representative of the US authorities said. Any referenda held with Russia's participation are not going to be fair and honest, the official added.

The above-mentioned regions of Ukraine may hold votes on their accession to Russia already in the coming autumn.