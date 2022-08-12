14-year-old hockey player dies as puck hits him in the chest during training

A young hockey player tragically died during a training session in St. Petersburg. The 14-year-old teenager died after a puck hit him in the chest.

The player, Vsevolod Malkov, was playing for Dynamo St. Petersburg, and returned to the SKA system on August 9. The boy showed good playing skills — his transfer was evaluated at 450,000 rubles (about $7,300).

During a regular training session, a puck hit the boy in the heart area, which was not covered with a protective shield. The team doctor tried to resuscitate the boy. He was then rushed to hospital, and ER doctors managed to start his heartbeat for a while, but they still could not save the boy's life.

Doctors diagnosed a contusion of the heart and lung. When the ambulance arrived at hospital, the boy was already in a state of clinical death.

A criminal case has been filed into the boy's death under Article 109 — causing death by negligence.