Video: Apartment building partially collapses in Omsk

An old brick five-story apartment building partially collapsed in the city of Omsk. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

"According to preliminary data, the dilapidated state of the house was the cause of the collapse,” a spokesman for emergency services said.

Four months ago, a hole was formed in the wall of the five-story residential building. The hole was so large a person could easily walk through it.

The moment when the wall of the building collapsed was captured on video. The bricks in the basement of the building start crumbling before the whole corner section of the building tumbles down.

Interestingly, the authorities of the city blamed the tenants of the building for the incident. The tenants, the authorities claimed, illegally equipped the building with shower rooms. The rooms were equipped near the end walls, and no waterproofing technology was used in the works.

In addition, many of those who live in the building do not pay for maintenance services, the authorities also said.