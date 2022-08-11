World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
10,000-strong group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine melts away inconspicuously

The Russian military have already achieved significant success in the demilitarization of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A 10,000-strong group of the Ukrainian army has "inconspicuously melted away" on the Zaporozhye front line.



According to military analyst Mikhail Onufrienko, the Russian playbook of building up the offensive in all directions works very well:

"Such a decision by the command of the Russian Armed Forces did not let the Armed Forces of Ukraine build up their forces in the certain area to launch the so-called "counteroffensive,” the military expert told 360 TV channel.

"Ukrainian militants faced many different problems regarding the loss of combat potential. Thus, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost their artillery capabilities, because the ranks of the units lack ammunition and military equipment.

The above-mentioned problems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, coupled with a sharp increase in activities of the allied forces of Russia and Donbass, caused the 10,000-strong group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to melt away inconspicuously, Mikhail Onufrienko said.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov



