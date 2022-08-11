Ukrainian military shell Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant twice in one day

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, said that the Ukrainian army shelled the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for the second time in one day.

"Five shells landed in the area of ​​​​the commandant's office of the station, near the welding site and the storage of radiation sources. Five more shells landed in the area of ​​​​the fire station," the official said.

According to Rogov, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery. The Ukrainian military launched the attacks from the right bank of the Dnieper River — from the territory of the cities of Nikopol and Marganets and the village of Tomakovka, which remain under Kyiv's control, Rogov added.

Power units of the nuclear plant were not damaged in the attacks, he added. The fire in this part of the station was not recorded.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine nuclear terrorism.