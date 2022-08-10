The statement from the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine about the counter-offensive near Kherson is not based on facts, German Colonel Wolfgang Richter said.
Despite large-scale supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine, Kyiv is not ready to launch a large-scale offensive, the German colonel said.
The main problem of the Ukrainian army is the lack of ammunition for its Soviet-era weapons. Meanwhile, Russian troops build up their artillery locally, in a relatively limited space and create high fire superiority there while slowly moving forward," Wolfgang Richter said.
In his opinion, even American multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) will not be able to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"The production of HIMARS MLRS ammunition, which the Americans have supplied and continue to supply to Ukraine, is gradually reaching the limits of its own capacity," he said in an interview with N-TV.
