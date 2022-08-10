Russia's S-70 Okhotnik combat drone to fly over Ukraine in 2023

Columnist Peter Suciu believes that Russia's state-of-the-art S-70 Okhotnik UAV will go into service with the Russian Armed Forces already in the near future. Afterwards, Russia will use the new combat drone in military operations, Suciu assumes.

Okhotnik UAV

In an article for 19FortyFive, Suciu said that the Russian army would start using the S-70 Okhotnik drone already in the winter of 2023.

"Work on the drone was scheduled to be completed by this month, with the goal to begin serial production in 2023. It has been reported that serial deliveries to the troops are due to begin in 2024, but it could be flying over Ukraine — if the war continues — early next year," the journalist wrote.

The Russian heavy UAV Okhotnik took off for its maiden flight in 2019.

In May, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov announced that the Okhotnik drone would be put into serial production in 2023.