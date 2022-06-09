Russia uses flight of four Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft in Ukraine

Honoured Pilot of Russia Vladimir Popov, in an interview with Vzglyad publication, spoke about the advantages of using a flight of four Sukhoi Su-57 fighter aircraft linked into one single network to destroy Ukrainian air defenses.

According to the specialist, the fighter aircraft were united into an information network through automatic communication, data transmission, navigation and identification systems in real time.

“There is such a system on board that acts as a virtual co-pilot. The system helps when choosing a target, when aiming at it, as well as when specifying the coordinates,” the pilot said.

According to Vladimir Popov, the use of such a technique significantly increases the efficiency of detecting and striking enemy targets while significantly reducing aircraft radar visibility.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces used a flight of four fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets that were united into a single information network. The aircraft carried out an operation to identify and destroy Ukrainian air defense systems.