World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia uses flight of four Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft in Ukraine

Incidents

Honoured Pilot of Russia Vladimir Popov, in an interview with Vzglyad publication, spoke about the advantages of using a flight of four Sukhoi Su-57 fighter aircraft linked into one single network to destroy Ukrainian air defenses.

Russia uses flight of four Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft in Ukraine

According to the specialist, the fighter aircraft were united into an information network through automatic communication, data transmission, navigation and identification systems in real time.

“There is such a system on board that acts as a virtual co-pilot. The system helps when choosing a target, when aiming at it, as well as when specifying the coordinates,” the pilot said.

According to Vladimir Popov, the use of such a technique significantly increases the efficiency of detecting and striking enemy targets while significantly reducing aircraft radar visibility.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces used a flight of four fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets that were united into a single information network. The aircraft carried out an operation to identify and destroy Ukrainian air defense systems.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer considerable losses in Donbass

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is suffering significant losses in manpower in the Donbass. In addition, the enemy is experiencing difficulties with weapons and military hardware

Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer considerable losses in Donbass
Ukrainian MP says Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer 'very large' losses
World
Ukrainian MP says Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer 'very large' losses
World
US Professor: Anti-Russian sanctions will cause USA and EU to suffer eye-popping consequences
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: TOS-1A Solntsepyok in action in Ukraine
Lyuba Lulko Russia will not let Ankara conduct new operation in Syria Lyuba Lulko Igor Bukker Russia's biggest mistakes in the special operation Igor Bukker Margarita Kicherova Nails Diagnose Illnesses Margarita Kicherova
Asia
Russia will not let Ankara conduct new operation in Syria
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: Suspension bridge collapses as people cross it in Mexico
8.4-magnitude earthquake reported on Lake Baikal
Hotspots and Incidents
8.4-magnitude earthquake reported on Lake Baikal
Last materials
Three foreign mercenaries who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death in DPR
Russia uses flight of four Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft in Ukraine
McDonald's to reopen in Russia under new name, logo and menu
Donetsk People's Republic reports battles for Slavyanks continue
US intelligence: Ukrainian Armed Forces in catastrophic situation
Russia will not let Ankara conduct new operation in Syria
8.4-magnitude earthquake reported on Lake Baikal
Video: TOS-1A Solntsepyok in action in Ukraine
Video: Suspension bridge collapses as people cross it in Mexico
Ukrainian MP says Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer 'very large' losses
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy