Donetsk People's Republic reports battles for Slavyanks continue

Representatives for the Headquarters of the Territorial Defense of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said that the forces of the republic were conducting battles for the town of Slavyansk.

"As of June 9, 2022, on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, the grouping of DPR and LPR troops, with artillery support from the Russian Armed Forces, liberated and established full control over 231 settlements, including Svyatogorsk and Tatyanovka. Battles for Slavyansk continue,” the message posted on the Telegram channel said.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic. On February 24, he announced the beginning of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine. Three months into the operation, the Russian troops captured part of the Zaporozhye region, the Kherson region and territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that were controlled by Kyiv.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that it would be a "serious temporary victory" for Kyiv, if Ukraine could reinstate control over the territories lost after February 24. He also said that he was still open to negotiations with Putin.