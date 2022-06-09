World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Donetsk People's Republic reports battles for Slavyanks continue

Incidents

Representatives for the Headquarters of the Territorial Defense of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said that the forces of the republic were conducting battles for the town of Slavyansk.

Donetsk People's Republic reports battles for Slavyanks continue

"As of June 9, 2022, on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, the grouping of DPR and LPR troops, with artillery support from the Russian Armed Forces, liberated and established full control over 231 settlements, including Svyatogorsk and Tatyanovka. Battles for Slavyansk continue,” the message posted on the Telegram channel said.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic. On February 24, he announced the beginning of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine. Three months into the operation, the Russian troops captured part of the Zaporozhye region, the Kherson region and territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that were controlled by Kyiv.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that it would be a "serious temporary victory" for Kyiv, if Ukraine could reinstate control over the territories lost after February 24. He also said that he was still open to negotiations with Putin.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer considerable losses in Donbass

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is suffering significant losses in manpower in the Donbass. In addition, the enemy is experiencing difficulties with weapons and military hardware

Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer considerable losses in Donbass
Ukrainian MP says Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer 'very large' losses
World
Ukrainian MP says Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer 'very large' losses
World
US Professor: Anti-Russian sanctions will cause USA and EU to suffer eye-popping consequences
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: TOS-1A Solntsepyok in action in Ukraine
Lyuba Lulko Russia will not let Ankara conduct new operation in Syria Lyuba Lulko Igor Bukker Russia's biggest mistakes in the special operation Igor Bukker Margarita Kicherova Nails Diagnose Illnesses Margarita Kicherova
Asia
Russia will not let Ankara conduct new operation in Syria
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: Suspension bridge collapses as people cross it in Mexico
8.4-magnitude earthquake reported on Lake Baikal
Hotspots and Incidents
8.4-magnitude earthquake reported on Lake Baikal
Last materials
US intelligence: Ukrainian Armed Forces in catastrophic situation
Russia will not let Ankara conduct new operation in Syria
8.4-magnitude earthquake reported on Lake Baikal
Video: TOS-1A Solntsepyok in action in Ukraine
Video: Suspension bridge collapses as people cross it in Mexico
Ukrainian MP says Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer 'very large' losses
Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer considerable losses in Donbass
US Professor: Anti-Russian sanctions will cause USA and EU to suffer eye-popping consequences
Video shows Russian Sukhoi fighter shooting down Ukrainian helicopter
Dmitry Medvedev goes on emotional rampage about the West
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy