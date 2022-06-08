World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
8.4-magnitude earthquake reported on Lake Baikal

Incidents

A powerful earthquake took place on Lake Baikal. According to most recent data, it was a 8.4 magnitude earthquake in the epicenter, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the epicenter of the tremors on Lake Baikal was at a depth of 10 kilometers. In the Irkutsk region of Russia, tremors of magnitude 5.2 were reported.

No destruction was reported, no one was hurt. Infrastructure facilities are operating normally.

The video in this article shows the moment when the earthquake struck. The moment was captured on live TV. Surprisingly, none of the TV hosts that you can see in the video showed any signs of panic.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
