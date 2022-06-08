Video: TOS-1A Solntsepyok in action in Ukraine

This video shows a TOS-1A Solntsepyok (sun scorch) system striking the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the border of the Kharkiv region and the DPR, in support of the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces.

TOS (Russian — Tyazholaya Ognemyotnaya Systema) stands for "heavy flamethrower system." The system is designed to destroy lightly armored vehicle, enemy manpower and buildings with a fuel and air explosion.

The weapon uses thermobaric principles. It destroys targets with high temperature field and overpressure, which is created during the massive use of unguided rockets in thermobaric and smoke-incendiary equipment.