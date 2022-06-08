Video: Suspension bridge collapses as people cross it in Mexico

A suspension bridge collapsed in Mexico as a large group of people was crossing it. The incident happened during the moment of the opening of the bridge.

According to local media, more than 20 people were injured, including the mayor of the city of Cuernavaca (capital of the southern state of Morelos) and his wife.

Authorities later said the incident took place due to "the recklessness of a man who started jumping on the bridge." It was also said that the bridge was opened after reconstruction works.