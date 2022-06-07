EN RU FR PT
Video shows Russian Sukhoi fighter shooting down Ukrainian helicopter

A video of a Russian Sukhoi Su-35C fighter shooting down a helicopter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has appeared on the Internet. The video posted by the Military Observer Telegram channel shows the shoot-down of the Ukrainian Mi-14.

The authors of the channel said that Igor Bedzai, Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, was on board the downed helicopter. Bedzai participated in the attempted landing on Snake Island.

On May7-9, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a number of attempts to regain control over the territory of the Snake Island, but failed. On May 15, the Russian Ministry of Defence showed the footage confirming that the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the Ukrainian commandoes as they tried to capture the island.

The Defence Ministry said that the attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to regain control over the island led to the meaningless death of more than 50 Ukrainian servicemen.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
