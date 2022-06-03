EN RU FR PT
Crimea residents film eight sea-based Kalibr missiles being launched at a time

Incidents

Residents of Crimea filmed the moment when eight Kalibr (Caliber) cruise missiles were launched on Ukraine.

From the waters located near the northern part of Crimea, eight Kalibr cruise missiles were fired at a time in Ukraine's direction.

Click here to see the video.

According to unconfirmed reports, the attack was conducted to strike targets in the Kyiv and Lviv regions, as evidenced by the timing of the strikes in those regions.

The video shows a naval carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles launching the entire ammunition load of this weapon at a time.

Judging by the missile launch trajectories, the missiles were intended to hit not just one, but various targets.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
