The Russian Armed Forces destroyed hundreds of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine. The mercenaries were killed in attacks with the use of long-range precision weapons shortly after their arrival to the country, Major General Igor Konashenkov, an official spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.
"Hundreds of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine were destroyed by Russian long-range precision weapons shortly after their arrival at the places where they underwent additional training and conducted tactical units coordination," Konashenkov said.
Most of the mercenaries were destroyed in combat areas due to their low level of training and lack of real combat experience.
As Konashenkov clarified, Ukrainian commanders do not spare mercenaries' lives in order to reduce losses of their own military.
"The captured mercenaries say during interrogations that they would be sacrificed in the first place. Their relatives have no knowledge about their deaths as the Kiev regime does not announce its losses," he added.
