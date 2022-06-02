An aggressive horse is terrorising a village in the Sverdlovsk region of Russia. In a recent episode, the horse attacked a passer by. The animal knocked the man down, hoofed and mauled him. The man was hospitalized.
Locals say that the horse terrorises all residents of the area.
"This horse grazes freely along Uritsky Street every day. We all live in fear because this is an extremely aggressive animal that attacks everyone he sees, even dogs. After that man was hospitalized, the police came. They found the owner of the horse, but did not do anything else. The owner just does not care about his horse," a local resident said.
