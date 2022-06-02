Russian Nartional Guard officer killed in battle with British mercenary

An officer of the Russian National Guard was killed in the Donbass during a battle with foreign mercenaries. Ben Grant, the son of British MP Helen Grant, was among those mercenaries, Shot Telegram channel reports. Ben Grant arrived in Ukraine during the early days of hostilities.

Sergeant Adam Bisultanov was covering up his comrades-in-arms. The sergeant was wounded when his armored personnel carrier was hit. Bisultanov continued fighting, but the wound turned out to be fatal. Adam Bisultanov will be decorated with the Order of Courage posthumously.

"A GoPro camera captured the moment of the attack. One can clearly hear English speech in the video, as well as one of the fighters of the mercenary corps. — Ben Grant, son of a British MP," the National Guard commented on the video posted online.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the number of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine has halved from 6,600 to about 3,500 people. Most of them were killed in battle, some others try to flee the country.