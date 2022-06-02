EN RU FR PT
Video shows moment when racing car runs over girl on horseback

Incidents

A video of an accident that took place on a highway near the town of Gus-Khrustalny appeared on the Internet.

The video shows the moment when a Renault video hit a 14-year-old girl who was riding a horse.

The injured eighth-grader was rushed to a local hospital, from where she was subsequently taken to Moscow's Roshal Centre (Emergency Paediatric Surgery Hospital — ed.) where she was operated on.

The girl's condition is now stable, but the horse had to be euthanized due to injuries. The Renault driver was not seriously injured.

The girl had long been fond of horseback riding. She would come to the local horse farm twice a week. She usually practiced her riding skills on the territory of the farm, but on the fateful day she decided to ride the horse beyond the enclosure.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
