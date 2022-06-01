Wargonzo: Nine foreign mercenaries from Poland killed in Ukraine

Nine Polish mercenaries were destroyed near the settlement of Volchansk, Semyon Pegov a military journalist, the author of Wargonzo project, reported on Wednesday, June 1, citing his own sources on the front line in the Kharkiv region.

"It happened literally three days ago. There was a hit squad of 25 Poles, divided into three parts. Most likely, they were PMC fighters, but perhaps there were servicemen of the Polish army there too. They tried to attack the positions of the Russian forces near Kharkiv," the military correspondent said.

The saboteurs left a radio station, through which it was revealed that they spoke Polish. As a result, the hit squad was attacked and destroyed.