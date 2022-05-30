EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia reports destruction of Italian howitzers in Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry reported the destruction of Italian howitzers in Ukraine.

Russia reports destruction of Italian howitzers in Ukraine

The systems — Italian 155-mm howitzers — were destroyed in an attack with the use of high-precision weapons.

"The position of Ukrainian nationalists was discovered by means of artillery reconnaissance. After additional UAV reconnaissance, a high-precision artillery weapon struck the firing position,” the Ministry of Defense said without specifying where exactly the strike was conducted.

Italy has been supplying arms to Ukraine since March. According to Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the Parliament had adopted the decision unanimously. Sanctions weaken Russia, but they can not stop hostilities quickly.

"For this purpose, we need to help the Ukrainians directly, which is what we do,” he explained.

At the same time, Italian officials stressed that the weapons that Italy supplied to Ukraine could not be used to strike the territory of Russia.

In mid-May, the Italian authorities prepared a plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. According to La Reppublica, the plan stipulates for a ceasefire, negotiations on the status of the country, including its accession to the EU and non-alignment with NATO, an agreement on Crimea and Donbass, as well as an agreement on peace and security in Europe.

Representatives for the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin said that they had not seen the document.

Italian howitzers destroyed in Ukraine
Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
