Russia needs to win psychological victory in Ukraine to reach turning point

According to military correspondent Alexander Sladkov, in order to make a breakthrough in the situation in Ukraine, one should first get rid of the myths that the Ukrainian administration has been developing lately. 

  1. First, one should first break the ideology of the "Aryan superiority" of the Ukrainians.
  2. Secondly, one should dispel the myth according to which the whole world supports Ukraine. 

“When the Ukrainians see at least one significant participant falling out of the anti-Russian coalition, they will experience a major shock that will be even stronger than any military defeat,” Sladkov said.

The third myth lies in the basis of the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian military. Many Ukrainian soldiers are led to believe that Russia is weak and unstable. Therefore, every episode that proves the cohesion of the Russian society deals a powerful blow to the ideology of the enemy.

The destruction of the above-mentioned myths should deliver a psychological victory for the Russian army, which, in turn, will take Russia to a turning point in the Ukrainian conflict.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
