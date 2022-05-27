EN RU FR PT
Video shows how Ukrainian military men are treated at detention facility

Incidents

A video made from the place of detention of the Ukrainian military who surrendered at Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol has appeared on the Internet.

There video, made by military correspondent Rudenko, shows the facility, where as many as 2,300 people are kept. There are Azov* fighters, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and National Guard servicemen among them.

Yuri Sirovatko, the Minister of Justice of the DPR arrived at the detention facility on May 27. He said that Azov* fighters differ from other POWs for their belongings: large amounts of money (often in foreign currency) and gold items with tags were sized from them.

"Clearly, the Nazis in Mariupol were looting and could not part with their trophies," the official said.

Azov* fighters may face sentences from 15 years up to life in prison and death penalty.

*extremist group, banned in Russia

