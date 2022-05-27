A video has appeared on the Internet confirming the fact that foreign mercenaries of foreign PMCs fight against the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.
The video shows the moment when a group of foreign mercenaries ambushed a Russian armored vehicle.
There is another video of the same moment, but made from a Ukrainian UAV.
Judging from the videos, English-speaking mercenaries fire a grenade launcher at a Russian BTR-80 several times, but the BTR shows amazing survivability.
In one of the districts of Donbass, a situation occurred that received a response on the Web. The Russian tank T-72BZ was blown up by a mine, but it is not that simple.