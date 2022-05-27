Video: Foreign mercenaries fire grenade launcher at Russian BTR in Ukraine

A video has appeared on the Internet confirming the fact that foreign mercenaries of foreign PMCs fight against the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.

The video shows the moment when a group of foreign mercenaries ambushed a Russian armored vehicle.

There is another video of the same moment, but made from a Ukrainian UAV.

Judging from the videos, English-speaking mercenaries fire a grenade launcher at a Russian BTR-80 several times, but the BTR shows amazing survivability.