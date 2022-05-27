Chechnya's Kadyrov: Ukrainian forces kidnap common workers

In a recent post on his Telegram channel, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov wrote that the Ukrainian authorities literally kidnap common workers from their homes and force them to go to the front.

"They are doing this for NATO, they need to report to them," Kadyrov wrote.

The Ukrainian POWs who surrendered to Russian and Chechen forces, said that Ukrainian nationalists literally kidnap local residents and force them to take up arms to fight the Russian military. "

The Banderites take away not only young guys, but even older people, Kadyrov wrote.

"This is how Ivan Mazun and Andrey Oprishko, two common workers, suddenly became privates of the Ukrainian 5th Territorial Defense Battalion from simple hard workers. They claim that they were forcibly mobilized, like thousands of other local residents. They had to live there from hand to mouth. They were used to resist our fighters and do rough work," Kadyrov wrote.

The prisoners also recollected an episode, in which a man who refused to dig trenches was shot.