A new video has appeared showing the impact of the TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower. The weapon was used to strike the positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The Russian Armed Forces used TOS-1A flamethrowers in the Lyman region. Lyman is a city in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region of Ukraine, a major railway hub.
TOS-1A uses 220 mm caliber missiles with thermobaric and incendiary warheads.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
In one of the districts of Donbass, a situation occurred that received a response on the Web. The Russian tank T-72BZ was blown up by a mine, but it is not that simple.