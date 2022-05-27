EN RU FR PT
Video shows aerial view of TOS-1A flamethrowers attacking Ukrainian positions

Incidents

A new video has appeared showing the impact of the TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower. The weapon was used to strike the positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russian Armed Forces used TOS-1A flamethrowers in the Lyman region. Lyman is a city in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region of Ukraine, a major railway hub.

TOS-1A uses 220 mm caliber missiles with thermobaric and incendiary warheads.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
