A child was killed in an explosion in Mariupol, Ukraine, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) wrote in its Telegram channel.
“As a result of the detonation of an explosive device on the territory of School No. 30 on Dniestrovsaya Street, a child was killed,” the message said.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
EU countries offer Ukraine to surrender some of its territories to Russia to end hostilities in the country, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of Ukraine's President said