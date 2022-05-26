EN RU FR PT
News
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Child killed as bomb explodes at Mariupol school

Incidents

A child was killed in an explosion in Mariupol, Ukraine, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) wrote in its Telegram channel.

“As a result of the detonation of an explosive device on the territory of School No. 30 on Dniestrovsaya Street, a child was killed,” the message said.

 

