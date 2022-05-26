DPR militia find group of Ukrainian soldiers who hid themselves at Azovstal

The People's Militia of the DPR found a group of Ukrainian soldiers at the Azovstal steel plant who had hidden or got left behind during the surrender, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the head of the republic Denis Pushilin.

Pushilin did not name the exact number of the fighters, but said that they were detained and sent to a place of temporary detention.

"We do not know whether someone else could be staying there, we need to thoroughly check every nook of Azovstal, which is a huge territory," Pushilin said.

The People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic will continue clearing the territory of the plant of bombs and explosives. All soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), if found, will be detained and convoyed away.

Earlier, LPR Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik said that there were about 8,000 captured military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass republics. About 2,500 of them surrendered after the battles for Azovstal.