14 students and one teacher killed in Texas school shooting

Incidents

At least 14 students and one teacher have been killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Uwald, Texas. This was stated on Tuesday by state governor Greg Abbott, whose words are quoted by the local division of the CBS television company.

According to Abbott, the shooting at the school was opened by a local resident, 18-year-old Salvador Romas, who was allegedly killed as a result of the actions of law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene.

"He shot <...> 14 students, he also killed a teacher," the governor said.

Earlier it was reported about two dead schoolchildren. More than 10 were injured, ABC reported Tuesday, citing medical sources.

According to him, medical assistance is provided to 13 schoolchildren, two of them were transported to a hospital in the city of San Antonio. In addition, a 45-year-old adult received a bullet wound.

According to local media, the incident began at about 12:00 local time, an hour later, the police announced the arrest of the gunman. Information about his motives and the condition of the victims has not yet been given.

