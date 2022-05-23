Moscow to take patronage over Donetsk and Luhansk

The authorities of Moscow will take patronage over the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk, a source close to the Moscow City Hall told RBC.

According to the source, the Russian capital will restore the infrastructure of the two cities. Moscow will most likely be responsible for activities to rebuild the infrastructure of LPR and DPR capitals.

"This will be comprehensive assistance,” the source said, RBC reports.

The funds for the works will be directed from the Moscow budget. At the same time, nothing was said about how much it would cost and in which proportions the money was going to be distributed for the purpose.

The press service of the Mayor of Moscow declined to comment.

On May 14, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin announced that Russia started assisting the LPR in rebuilding infrastructure.

"The first convoy of 70 vehicles and about 350 specialists arrived in the region today! There are plans to repair housing, roads and infrastructure,” the Deputy Prime Minister wrote on his Telegram channel. According to Khusnullin, "this is only the first step."

On May 19, first deputy head of the presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, announced that Russian regions would take patronage over regions of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. According to him, such a decision was made by the head of state.