Donetsk forces go on active offensive near Krasny Liman

The forces of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have resumed active offensive operations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the area of Avdiivka, Novoselivka and Krasny Liman, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Information of the Donetsk People's Republic, Daniil Bezsonov said, TASS reports.

According to Bezsonov, hostilities are now taking place in the area of ​​the town of Gulaipole in the Zaporozhye region and the town of Ugledar in the west of the Donetsk region.

Russian journalist Alexander Kots reported that the Russian troops entrenched themselves in Krasny Liman. The enemy has retreated towards the west, the journalist said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of several warehouses with ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. One of them was destroyed by Russian military aircraft in the area of Krasny Liman.