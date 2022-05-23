Priest runs woman over on pedestrian crossing, changes his clothes

In Astrakhan, a priest of the Pokrovsky Cathedral, Mikhail Pristaya, ran over a 22-year-old woman on a pedestrian crossing.

After the accident, Pristaya got out of his Mazda CX-9 vehicle and headed towards the woman who was lying on the road. However, having made just a few steps, the priest returned to his vehicle, took off his cassock and then proceeded to help.

The police reported that the priest refused to undergo a medical examination. An administrative case was filed against him in this connection.

The priest himself said that he was sober. He got distracted by something and did not see the woman crossing the road, he added.

The woman was hospitalized with fractures. Police officers also drew up an "act of shortcomings in the road” due to the absence of 'zebra' of markings at the crossing.