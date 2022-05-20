Video: Moment when rocket strikes Palace of Culture in Kharkiv region

A CCTV video has appeared on the internet showing the moment, when a rocket struck the Palace of Culture in the settlement of Lozovaya, the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. It was reported that the building was used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to unconfirmed reports, the AFU used the building as a warehouse to store weapons and ammo.