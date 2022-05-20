Commander of Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade surrenders

Sergei Volynsky, nicknamed Volyna, the commander of a unit of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, left the territory of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

According to Channel One correspondent Irina Kuksenkova, Volynsky left the Azovstal steel plant alone, without Svyatoslav Palamar (nicknamed Kalina), deputy commander of Azov* battalion.

"He looked almost fresh, he handed over his weapons, his belongings were inspected — in general, he went through the standard procedure before boaring the bus,” the journalist said.

The process of "unconditional evacuation into captivity" is going according to plan, she added.

*extremist group, banned in Russia