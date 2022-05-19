EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Twenty Ukrainian paratroopers surrender to Donetsk People's Militia

Incidents

As many as 20 servicemen from the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have surrendered to the Donetsk People's Militia on May 19, the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic announced on its Telegram channel.

Twenty Ukrainian paratroopers surrender to Donetsk People's Militia

The Ukrainian paratroopers laid down their arms voluntarily and thus "saved their lives," the department added.

On May 19, servicemen of the DPR People's Militia have destroyed over 30 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles and eight enemy firing points. They have also captured one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles and two armored personnel carriers.

The messages posted on the Telegram channel of the Donetsk People's Militia also said that:

"We regret to inform you that over the past day, in the struggle for independence, five defenders of the Donetsk People's Republic lost their lives in the line of military duty and 17 were injured."

Earlier it became known that soldiers of the Ukrainian territorial defense surrendered near the village of Kamyshevakha in the Zaporozhye region of Ukraine. As one of the soldiers explained to journalists, they decided to make such a decision after they had been abandoned by the command.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: Russian kamikaze drone destroys US-made M777 towed howitzers in Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense showed a video of the destruction of US-made M777 towed howitzers in Ukraine. The US systems were destroyed by the Russian Kub (Cube) kamikaze drone

Video: Russian kamikaze drone destroys US-made M777 towed howitzers in Ukraine
Surrender of Azov* militants shrouded in mystery
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Surrender of Azov* militants shrouded in mystery
Russia
Russian Peresvet laser system destroys combat UAVs in five seconds
Russia
Chechnya's Kadyrov says Russia made mistakes at the beginning of special operation
Gib McInnis Canada's Covid Curtain Gib McInnis Mahboob A. Khawaja Global Peace, Security and Conflict Resolution: The Coming of Insane Future Mahboob A. Khawaja Lyuba Lulko Venezuela's Maduro can now twist Americans round his little finger Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces use Terminator tank support vehicles in Ukraine
World
Welt: Ukrainian FM Kuleba lost his temper while talking with German Defense Minister
Russian army destroys units of European militants in Ukraine
World
Russian army destroys units of European militants in Ukraine
Last materials
Canada's Covid Curtain
Global Peace, Security and Conflict Resolution: The Coming of Insane Future
DPA: European Parliament urges the EU to impose sanctions against Schroeder
Moscow will open access to Ukraine seaports if EU lifts sanctions
McDonald's names the buyer of the Russian part of its business
US and NATO wages war against Russia in Ukraine
Luxury goods manufacturers report record high sales in Russia
Expert reveals when will begin the third phase of Russian operation in Ukraine
Deputy commander of Ukraine's nationalist Aides battalion detained
American analyst says Ukraine is losing the east despite propaganda
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy