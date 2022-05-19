Twenty Ukrainian paratroopers surrender to Donetsk People's Militia

As many as 20 servicemen from the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have surrendered to the Donetsk People's Militia on May 19, the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic announced on its Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian paratroopers laid down their arms voluntarily and thus "saved their lives," the department added.

On May 19, servicemen of the DPR People's Militia have destroyed over 30 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles and eight enemy firing points. They have also captured one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles and two armored personnel carriers.

The messages posted on the Telegram channel of the Donetsk People's Militia also said that:

"We regret to inform you that over the past day, in the struggle for independence, five defenders of the Donetsk People's Republic lost their lives in the line of military duty and 17 were injured."

Earlier it became known that soldiers of the Ukrainian territorial defense surrendered near the village of Kamyshevakha in the Zaporozhye region of Ukraine. As one of the soldiers explained to journalists, they decided to make such a decision after they had been abandoned by the command.