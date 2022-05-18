Russian forces use Terminator tank support vehicles in Ukraine

The Russian military used Terminator tank support fighting vehicles (known for the Russian initials as BMPT) during the special operation in Ukraine, RIA Novosti reports.

A platoon of Terminator BMPTs took part in the operation to attack and destroy Ukrainian firing positions, military hardware and anti-tank missile system crews, the agency said.

The use of Terminator BMPTs will give the Russian Armed Forces an opportunity to finally shape up the tactics to use these vehicles and determine their place in Russian armor groups. The experience of hostilities in Ukraine demonstrates the need for such vehicles in tank units.

Earlier, Terminator vehicles were spotted in the area of the town of ​​Severodonetsk. The Russian Armed Forces passed Terminator BMPTs into service in May 2018. The vehicles are designed for operations as part of tank formations. It is capable of striking anti-tank weapons and suppressing enemy manpower.

The Terminator runs on the chassis of the T-90A tank.

The BMPT is armed with:

two 2A42 guns,

a PKTM machine gun,

AGS-17 grenade launchers

and Ataka anti-tank guided missiles.