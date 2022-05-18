EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russian forces use Terminator tank support vehicles in Ukraine

Incidents

The Russian military used Terminator tank support fighting vehicles (known for the Russian initials as BMPT) during the special operation in Ukraine, RIA Novosti reports.

Russian forces use Terminator tank support vehicles in Ukraine

A platoon of Terminator BMPTs took part in the operation to attack and destroy Ukrainian firing positions, military hardware and anti-tank missile system crews, the agency said.

The use of Terminator BMPTs will give the Russian Armed Forces an opportunity to finally shape up the tactics to use these vehicles and determine their place in Russian armor groups. The experience of hostilities in Ukraine demonstrates the need for such vehicles in tank units.

Earlier, Terminator vehicles were spotted in the area of the town of ​​Severodonetsk. The Russian Armed Forces passed Terminator BMPTs into service in May 2018. The vehicles are designed for operations as part of tank formations. It is capable of striking anti-tank weapons and suppressing enemy manpower.

The Terminator runs on the chassis of the T-90A tank.

The BMPT is armed with:

  • two 2A42 guns,
  • a PKTM machine gun,
  • AGS-17 grenade launchers
  • and Ataka anti-tank guided missiles.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Terminators in action
Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Up to 16,000 Ukrainian soldiers entrapped in Luhansk People's Republic

Up to 16,000 military men of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been entrapped near the towns of Severodonetsk and Lysichansk

Up to 16,000 Ukrainian soldiers entrapped in Luhansk People's Republic
PMC Wagner thwarts NATO coup in Mali
World
PMC Wagner thwarts NATO coup in Mali
World
India stops negotiations with Russia on the purchase of Ka-31 helicopters
Europe
UK sets Balkans on fire to displace USA from the top
Andrey Mihayloff UK sets Balkans on fire to displace USA from the top Andrey Mihayloff John Stanton The Pope, The Punk and the Presidents John Stanton Andreas C Chrysafis White Paper: Blank Vote in a Democracy Andreas C Chrysafis
Hotspots and Incidents
Azovstal falls: 265 Ukrainian fighters leave steel plant and surrender
World
Expert explains what caused the 'firework' above Azovstal
Finnish admiral suggests Russians be buried in the land of Finland, as in 1939
World
Finnish admiral suggests Russians be buried in the land of Finland, as in 1939
Last materials
Russian forces use Terminator tank support vehicles in Ukraine
Turkey blocks the discussion on the Finland and Sweden's entry into NATO
DPR head announces the fate of Azovstal plant after Russian operation end
Chechnya's Kadyrov says Russia made mistakes at the begging of special operation
Video: Russian kamikaze drone destroys US-made M777 towed howitzers in Ukraine
Russian Peresvet laser system destroys combat UAVs in five seconds
Russia considers leaving WTO and WHO
Rebelión: Zelensky's invitation to NATO summit in Madrid is dangerous
Russian army destroys units of European militants in Ukraine
Mariupol to be rebuilt as resort town with Russia's help
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy