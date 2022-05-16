German Leopard 2A4 heavy tanks spotted in Ukraine

Germany may have secretly supplied Leopard 2A4 heavy tanks to Ukraine. One of those tanks was seen on the territory of Ukraine about two days ago. Interestingly, NATO had no plans to supply those tanks to Ukraine. It appears that Leopard 2A4 heavy tanks were shipped to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in complete secrecy.

A video available on a Ukrainian Telegram channel shows a Leopard 2A4 tank being tested in western Ukraine. A caption to the clip said that it was a Ukrainian military man who filmed the video.

According to Ukrainian sources, a total of 20 Leopard 2A4 heavy tanks were sent to Ukraine.

Germany has not commented on the information about the alleged shipment of Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine. It also remains unknown who drives the combat vehicle as the Ukrainian military have no experience in driving German Leopard 2A4 tanks.

According to experts' estimates, it will take months to train the Ukrainian military to use German heavy tanks in real combat action. If such tanks have indeed been delivered to Ukraine, one may assume that it is foreign mercenaries who drive them.

It was earlier reported that Germany considered an opportunity to supply Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine. German officials planned to discuss such an opportunity in mid-May, while the shipment of the heavy tanks could take a few weeks.