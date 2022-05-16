Ten Ukrainian military leave Azovstal, declare readiness to negotiate

The Ukrainian military, who left the territory of the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, declared their desire to negotiate.

According to the founder of the Vostok battalion of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Alexander Khodakovsky, nine fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine now represent the interests of most of the military that still remain blocked at Azovstal. When leaving the territory of Azovstal, they initiated negotiations, he noted.

The commander of the Vostok battalion of the forces of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Alexander Khodakovsky, earlier said that ten Ukrainian soldiers who were staying inside the Azovstal steel plant had surrendered.

"The first ten military men waving the white flags came out along our tunnel,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On May 11, Khodakovsky reported that the fighters of his battalion found and blocked the tunnel through which the Ukrainian military were leaving the territory of Azovstal to get water from the river. When blocking the tunnel, one soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed, another one was wounded.

It also said known that three British ex-military men were staying on the territory of the metallurgical plant. According to media reports, they headed to Ukraine before the start of the Russian special operation in order to "join the Ukrainians in the east."