EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Massive explosion near Kramatorsk captured on video

Incidents

A video of a explosion near the town of Kramatorsk has appeared. The footage, made from a Russian helicoptrer, was published by war correspondent Alexander Kots.

The video that the reporter published on his Telegram channel, show fire and a large black-and-red column of smoke.

Representative for the military and civilian administration of Slavyansk said that it was a train loaded with ammonium nitrate that exploded.

In April, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Ukrainian military were preparing to blow up a flyover over a railway near Kramatorsk to subsequently accuse the Russian forces of the attack.

On April 8, in Ukrainian-controlled Kramatorsk, fragments of a Tochka-U shell landed near the local railway station where residents were being evacuated. The DPR authorities blamed Kiev for the attack, in which over 52 civilians, including many children, were killed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Expert says a 'turning point' in the Ukraine special operation is about to come

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation daily voices data that indicate that the course of the special operation in Ukraine will be changed. Political scientist Yevgeny Mikhailov commented on the situation.

Expert says a 'turning point' in the Ukraine special operation is about to come
Kherson region of Ukraine to address Putin to become part of Russia
World
Kherson region of Ukraine to address Putin to become part of Russia
World
Russian Duma Chief explains what US is achieving by starving Ukraine
Society
Russian regions bury servicemen killed in Ukraine
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine: Where the West got it wrong Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Montresor Montresor Macedonian General Alexander the Great: First Unipolar Conquering Globalist? Montresor Montresor Michael Pravica Intellectualism is dying in the West Michael Pravica
Hotspots and Incidents
Massive explosion near Kramatorsk captured on video
World
Kherson region authorities to ask Putin to join Russia
Kremlin: Putin plans no martial law in Russia as everything goes as planned
Russia
Kremlin: Putin plans no martial law in Russia as everything goes as planned
Last materials
Ukrainian militants accidentally shot down their own UAV
Journalist reveals why 10 thousand Polish soldiers to enter Ukraine on May, 22
Massive explosion near Kramatorsk captured on video
Kremlin: Putin plans no martial law in Russia as everything goes as planned
Kherson region authorities to ask Putin to join Russia
Russian regions bury servicemen killed in Ukraine
Russian Duma Chief explains what US is achieving by starving Ukraine
Expert says a 'turning point' in the Ukraine special operation is about to come
Kherson region of Ukraine to address Putin to become part of Russia
Ukraine: Where the West got it wrong
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy