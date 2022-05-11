A video of a explosion near the town of Kramatorsk has appeared. The footage, made from a Russian helicoptrer, was published by war correspondent Alexander Kots.
The video that the reporter published on his Telegram channel, show fire and a large black-and-red column of smoke.
Representative for the military and civilian administration of Slavyansk said that it was a train loaded with ammonium nitrate that exploded.
In April, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Ukrainian military were preparing to blow up a flyover over a railway near Kramatorsk to subsequently accuse the Russian forces of the attack.
On April 8, in Ukrainian-controlled Kramatorsk, fragments of a Tochka-U shell landed near the local railway station where residents were being evacuated. The DPR authorities blamed Kiev for the attack, in which over 52 civilians, including many children, were killed.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation daily voices data that indicate that the course of the special operation in Ukraine will be changed. Political scientist Yevgeny Mikhailov commented on the situation.