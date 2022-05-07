A captured Ukrainian soldier appealed to his former comrades-in-arms

Appeal of a captive AFU soldier to his former comrades-in-arms:

"...Not one shot was fired when we surrendered, I gave them my 4 full magazines as well as my uniform, helmet and bulletproof vest...".

Every day more and more Ukrainian soldiers voluntarily surrender. They declare their unwillingness to fight, blaming the U.S. and their government.