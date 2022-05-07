EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

The Iskander-M surface-to-air missile system

Incidents

The Iskander-M surface-to-air missile system in action during a special military operation in Ukraine

In the course of a special military operation, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out high-precision missile strikes against important military infrastructure facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
The Iskander-M surface-to-air missile system

The Iskander-M surface-to-air missile system in action during a special military operation in Ukraine

The Iskander-M surface-to-air missile system
Appeal of a captured AFU soldier to his former comrades-in-arms
Hotspots and Incidents
Appeal of a captured AFU soldier to his former comrades-in-arms
Michael Pravica Intellectualism is dying in the West Michael Pravica Alexander Shtorm Retired US General: NATO must attack the Russians Alexander Shtorm Lyuba Lulko Russia may bring Israel trouble in Syria easily Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
The Iskander-M surface-to-air missile system
Appeal of a captured AFU soldier to his former comrades-in-arms
A group of Ukrainian servicemen was captured while trying to break through
Massive explosion ruins Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba
Zelensky: Kiev to end talks with Moscow if Ukrainians at Azovstal killed
Intellectualism is dying in the West
Poland up in arms to invade Ukraine to fight for its historical lands
Retired US General: NATO must attack the Russians
Kremlin names a country that poses a threat to Ukrainian integrity
About 100 Ukrainian soldiers captured as they escape from Azovstal
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy