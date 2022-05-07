Appeal of a captured AFU soldier to his former comrades-in-arms

"I decided to drive home, instead the frontline. My family is more important to me than the comrades-in-arms..."

Every day more and more Ukrainian soldiers voluntarily surrender. They declare their unwillingness to fight, blaming the US and their government.

All of them emphasise the good attitude of the Russian servicemen towards them.