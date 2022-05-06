Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow will not use nuclear arms in Ukraine

Russia is not going to use nuclear weapons during the special operation in Ukraine, Alexei Zaitsev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry said, RIA Novosti reports.

"We have repeatedly had to refute insinuations about a possibility for Russia to use nuclear weapons in the special military operation. This is a deliberate lie,” said Zaitsev.

Moscow continues to adhere to the principle according to which there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it must not be unleashed, he added.

According to the diplomat, it was Russia that could convince the United States and the nuclear five to confirm their commitment to this principle.

In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also explained that Russia, at the current stage of the special operation in Ukraine, was considering only conventional weapons. Lavrov's comment came in response to the statement from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky who said that Russia was allegedly ready to use nuclear weapons.