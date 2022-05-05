Ukrainian army readies for counteroffensive in summer

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to go on a counteroffensive from late June to early July if they receive enough weapons for this from the West, Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said, RIA Novosti reports.

"The first weapons that will be able to stop the enemy will come in late May or in early June. The weapons for the counteroffensive will arrive not earlier than the second half of June,” he said.

A counter-offensive can be possible only if Ukraine has a large amount of weapons at its disposal. These weapons should be enough for several brigades, "completely re-equipped, trained, coordinated."