EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Ukrainian army readies for counteroffensive in summer

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to go on a counteroffensive from late June to early July if they receive enough weapons for this from the West, Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said, RIA Novosti reports.

"The first weapons that will be able to stop the enemy will come in late May or in early June. The weapons for the counteroffensive will arrive not earlier than the second half of June,” he said.

A counter-offensive can be possible only if Ukraine has a large amount of weapons at its disposal. These weapons should be enough for several brigades, "completely re-equipped, trained, coordinated."

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Russia in no hurry with operation in Ukraine for obvious reasons

The longer the special operation goes, the easier it will be for Russia to control Ukraine later. The fuel crisis will bring down life in Ukraine

Russia in no hurry with operation in Ukraine for obvious reasons
Russia destroys US radar station and three warehouses in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia destroys US radar station and three warehouses in Ukraine
World
Gazprom reveals the way Poland getting Russian gas
World
Newsweek: NATO's crossing Putin's red lines wil have consequences
Lyuba Lulko Russia in no hurry with operation in Ukraine for obvious reasons Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov The Arab world unwilling to board the sinking Titanic of the West Anton Kulikov Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov
World
Ukrainian ex-MP: Poland begins the first stage of annexing Western Ukraine
World
Eyewitness explains why Ukrainian militants film people at Azovstal
Chechen President Kadyrov wants to fight Azov* battalion commander
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechen President Kadyrov wants to fight Azov* battalion commander
Last materials
Wounded Russian soldier crawled with grenade in his hands for 12 days in Ukraine
Ukrainian army readies for counteroffensive in summer
Militants blockaded at Azovstal start acting like Syrian terrorists
Money.pl: Putin forces Poland to go back to using coal
Expert Evseev says when Ukrainian militants will "run away" from Donbass
Gazprom to use abandoned Nord Stream 2 for Russia's purposes
Ukraine shells two Russian villages in Belgorod region
Nazis at Azovstal offer to exchange civilians for food and medicine
Russia destroys US radar station and three warehouses in Ukraine
Russia in no hurry with operation in Ukraine for obvious reasons
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy