The Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed three arms depots and an American counter-battery radar station in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said in a briefing posted on the department's Telegram channel.
“During the day, high-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed:
In addition, Russia has destroyed up to 320 nationalists and 36 pieces of arms, as well as a battery of BM-21 Grad volley fire systems.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
Ukrainian militants took out the residents of Mariupol, hiding in bomb shelters at the Azovstal plant, for a picture, Tamara Sbanuk, a resident of Mariupol who left the plant, told RIA Novosti.