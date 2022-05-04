EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia destroys US radar station and three warehouses in Ukraine

Incidents

The Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed three arms depots and an American counter-battery radar station in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said in a briefing posted on the department's Telegram channel.

“During the day, high-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed: 

  • four artillery batteries in firing positions, 
  • three ammunition depots in the areas of Mirnaya Dolina, Bakhmutskaya and Tashkovka, 
  • 20 points where manpower and military equipment was concentrated.
  • a US-made counter-battery radar station,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Russia has destroyed up to 320 nationalists and 36 pieces of arms, as well as a battery of BM-21 Grad volley fire systems.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Eyewitness explains why Ukrainian militants film people at Azovstal

Ukrainian militants took out the residents of Mariupol, hiding in bomb shelters at the Azovstal plant, for a picture, Tamara Sbanuk, a resident of Mariupol who left the plant, told RIA Novosti.

Eyewitness explains why Ukrainian militants film people at Azovstal
Ukrainian ex-MP: Poland begins the first stage of annexing Western Ukraine
World
Ukrainian ex-MP: Poland begins the first stage of annexing Western Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechen President Kadyrov wants to fight Azov* battalion commander
World
All Ukrainian fighters at Azovstal 'blockaded reliably'
Lyuba Lulko Russia in no hurry with operation in Ukraine for obvious reasons Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov The Arab world unwilling to board the sinking Titanic of the West Anton Kulikov Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov
World
Newsweek: NATO's crossing Putin's red lines wil have consequences
World
Gazprom reveals the way Poland getting Russian gas
Stanislav Shushkevich, one of those people who destroyed USSR, dies
World
Stanislav Shushkevich, one of those people who destroyed USSR, dies
Last materials
Russia destroys US radar station and three warehouses in Ukraine
Russia in no hurry with operation in Ukraine for obvious reasons
The Arab world unwilling to board the sinking Titanic of the West
India wants to buy oil from Russia at a nice discount
Group of 38 Iraqi tourists disappears in Moscow
Gazprom reveals the way Poland getting Russian gas
Newsweek: NATO's crossing Putin's red lines wil have consequences
Founder of large restaurant chain found dead in Moscow
Wargonzo explains what might be the target of saboteurs in Mariupol
German MP demands to expel Ukrainian Ambassador for insulting Sholz
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy