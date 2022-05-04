Russia destroys US radar station and three warehouses in Ukraine

The Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed three arms depots and an American counter-battery radar station in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said in a briefing posted on the department's Telegram channel.

“During the day, high-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed:

four artillery batteries in firing positions,

three ammunition depots in the areas of Mirnaya Dolina, Bakhmutskaya and Tashkovka,

20 points where manpower and military equipment was concentrated.

a US-made counter-battery radar station,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Russia has destroyed up to 320 nationalists and 36 pieces of arms, as well as a battery of BM-21 Grad volley fire systems.