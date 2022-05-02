EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Procession in memory of those burned alive on May 2, 2014 in Odessa

Incidents

The annual procession in memory of the victims of the Ukrainian radicals who burned down the Trade Union House in Odessa was held in Moscow.

Moscow residents came to the rally with flowers and portraits to honor those killed on May 2, 2014.

On that day alone, according to official figures, 48 people were killed for their pro-Russian views and speaking out against the Maidan.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Lyuba Lulko Poland wants to snatch a piece of its pie from collapsing Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov Angela Antonova Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy Angela Antonova
