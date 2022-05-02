Procession in memory of those burned alive on May 2, 2014 in Odessa

The annual procession in memory of the victims of the Ukrainian radicals who burned down the Trade Union House in Odessa was held in Moscow.

Moscow residents came to the rally with flowers and portraits to honor those killed on May 2, 2014.

On that day alone, according to official figures, 48 people were killed for their pro-Russian views and speaking out against the Maidan.