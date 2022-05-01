Appeal of a captured AFU soldier to his former comrades-in-arms: "Stop... Russia and Ukraine are Slavic brothers of the same blood"
Every day more and more Ukrainian soldiers voluntarily surrender. They declare their unwillingness to fight, blaming the US and their government.
All of them emphasise the good attitude of the Russian servicemen towards them.
Today more than 80 civilians were released from the territory of the plant. People had been living in basements for almost two months.