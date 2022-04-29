EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Interview with a British mercenary who fought in Ukraine

Incidents

Andrew Hill laid down his arms and surrendered to Russian servicemen in the Nikolayev region. The group of mercenaries, in which the Briton was fighting, was defeated and he was wounded," the Russian Defense Ministry said. 

In a video-recorded interview, Hill told the Russian military that he was originally from Plymouth, had voluntarily arrived in Ukraine via the Polish border, then fought as part of a group of seven men. He was unable to explain who was giving them orders.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
