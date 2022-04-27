EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Footage of weapons seized during the special military operation

Incidents

Many weapons had been hastily abandoned by the Ukrainian nationalist units during their retreat on the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic.

Among the weapons seized were both Soviet models and modern anti-tank guided missiles and man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems from NATO countries.

A total of about 1,000 weapons and ammunition were found in a field depot seized by the Russian servicemen.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
World
Ten Russia-unfriendly states accept Putin's rubles-for-gas requirements

Ten European countries that buy natural gas from Russia have already opened accounts with Russia's Gazprombank to pay for energy supplies in Russian rubles

Ten Russia-unfriendly states accept Putin's rubles-for-gas requirements
Russian 'O' troops capture air assault brigade in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian 'O' troops capture air assault brigade in Ukraine
Russia
Putin: If someone intervenes in Ukraine, Russia's strikes will be lightning fast
Russia
Russia concerned about Ukraine's plans to seize Transnistria
Lyuba Lulko Poland and Bulgaria kill themselves as they say 'No' to Gazprom Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov Angela Antonova Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy Angela Antonova
Business
Visa and Mastercard may return to Russia after losing tens of billions
Hotspots and Incidents
Arms depots with weapons supplied to Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed
Watch about Heroes of the special military operation
Russia
Watch about Heroes of the special military operation
Last materials
Footage of weapons seized during the special military operation
Poland and Bulgaria kill themselves as they say 'No' to Gazprom
Putin: If someone intervenes in Ukraine, Russia's strikes will be lightning fast
Macron attacked by tomatoes
Russian 'O' troops capture air assault brigade in Ukraine
CCTV video shows Ford Mustang crashing into school bus in Albuquerque
Russia concerned about Ukraine's plans to seize Transnistria
Russia exchanges US student for pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko
Child chess player mauled to death by German sheepdog in Sochi
Ten Russia-unfriendly states accept Putin's rubles-for-gas requirements
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy