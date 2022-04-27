CCTV video shows Ford Mustang crashing into school bus in Albuquerque

The police of Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city, released a CCTV video showing the moment when a Ford Mustang crashes into a school bus.

There were 23 students inside the bus at the moment of the accident. Seven of them were hospitalised. A 14-year-old teenager was diagnosed with a fracture of pelvic bones, a 13-year-old student broke his femur. The driver of the bus required medical attention.