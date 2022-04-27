The police of Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city, released a CCTV video showing the moment when a Ford Mustang crashes into a school bus.
There were 23 students inside the bus at the moment of the accident. Seven of them were hospitalised. A 14-year-old teenager was diagnosed with a fracture of pelvic bones, a 13-year-old student broke his femur. The driver of the bus required medical attention.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
Having acknowledged the legitimacy of Ukraine's strikes against military facilities on the Russian territory, London has justified air strikes against logistics chains in a number of NATO countries