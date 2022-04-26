In a recent post on his Telegram channel Kadyrov_95, Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya posted a video of Chechen fighters in a scene of intense shootout with Ukrainian forces.
In a caption to the video, Kadyrov wrote:
"As soon as Banderites and Ukrofascist henchmen stick their heads out, Chechen fighters have the time of their lives at once. Lightning-fast reaction, coordinated fire, and the enemy is at its last darn moment.
"Of course, our guys get a huge military experience by participating in this special operation. Each fight sharpens their skills, tempers their character and increases stress resistance.
America and Europe wanted to weaken the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine, but got exactly the opposite effect. I'm glad they regret it. After all, in any case, victory will be ours!"
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
During the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian army captures more and more war trophies, most of which were supplied by the West.